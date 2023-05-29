horse racing

Horse Racing Authority Calls for Emergency Summit With Churchill Downs in Wake of 12 Deaths

Horse deaths have become prevalent at the Kentucky Derby track the past month

Churchill Downs
The Associated Press

Horse racing’s oversight authority will hold an emergency summit Tuesday with Churchill Downs, Kentucky's racing commission and HISA veterinary teams to review information and analysis in the wake of 12 horse fatalities in the past month at the home of the Kentucky Derby.

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) announced Monday that it will also send track superintendent Dennis Moore for a second independent analysis of the training and surfaces. HISA equine safety and welfare director Jennifer Durenberger will provide additional veterinary expertise and oversight of horses at Churchill Downs.

The review will begin Wednesday, a HISA release on Monday stated. CEO Lisa Lazarus and track safety director Ann McGovern will visit the track to receive analysis results and suggest follow-up.

Seven horses died from training or racing injuries at Churchill Downs leading up to the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6, including two on the undercard. Gelding Lost in Limbo and mare Kimberley Dream, both 7-year-olds, were euthanized after sustaining similar leg injuries over the weekend at the track.

