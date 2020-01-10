sports

History-Making Transgender Athlete Talks to Kids About His Journey

By Jackie Bensen and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Accomplished swimmer Schuyler Bailar made history by becoming the first openly transgender man to compete on a NCAA Division I team. 

After graduating from Harvard University in the spring, Bailar is dedicating himself to speaking about gender inclusion in sports and his own journey. He spoke at the McLean School in Potomac, Maryland, on Thursday. 

Bailar said he struggled with his own gender transition. “Just doing the next thing” helped him. 

Local

Virginia 58 mins ago

Virginia Lawmakers Vote to Ban Guns at State Capitol

Maryland 1 hour ago

Maryland’s Champion Quidditch Team: Physical Endurance Required

“It was literally just getting out of bed that morning, just showing up at practice, just taking that next stroke if I couldn’t take the next 50,” he said. 

Bailar began swimming competitively as a child and was a standout swimmer at Georgetown Day School in Washington, D.C. That led to an offer to attend Harvard and compete on the women’s swim team. He transitioned in college and the school offered to let him compete on the men’s team. He accepted. 

He went on to excel on the team and win the prestigious Harvard Director’s Award. 

Bailar recommending having conversations, including with kids, about “how gender is a spectrum.” 

View this post on Instagram

Parents often have the most difficulty switching pronouns when their kid transitions. Paradoxically, out of everyone surrounding that kid transitioning, parents are probably the most important ones to get pronouns correct. So here are a few thoughts— 1. Make the effort to call them the correct pronouns no matter what. No. Matter. What. 2. Switching pronouns can be hard, but you can and should do hard things, especially in protecting your child. Imagine how difficult it must be for them. 3. Your child is not your support through their transition; you are THEIR support. Do not use them to process your difficult feelings about their transition. Take this as a wonderful opportunity to meet your child’s needs. Alt text available for each slide, and more at pinkmantaray.com/pronouns.

A post shared by Schuyler Bailar (he/him) (@pinkmantaray) on

A student at the McLean School on Thursday put their own recommendation this way: “You should just kinda take people for who they are.” 

This article tagged under:

sportslgbtqMcLean School
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us