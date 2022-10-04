Historic Aaron Judge Home Run Sparks Fiery Barry Bonds Debate on Twitter

Judge's record-breaking homer sparks Bonds debate on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Moments after New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge blasted his 62nd home run of the season, passing Roger Maris as the American League's all-time single-season home run leader, Twitter did what it does best: argue relentlessly.

After tying Maris' record on Sept. 28, Judge wasted no time breaking the record in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, blasting his historic home run in the top of the first inning.

Immediately after Judge broke the record, Roger Maris Jr., the son of the Yankees legend, congratulated Judge on Twitter and claimed that he should be revered as the "clean home run king," a dig at Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa, who all set higher single-season home run records than Judge during baseball's "Steroid Era."

Congratulations to Aaron Judge and his family on Aaron’s historic home run number 62! It has definitely been a baseball season to remember. You are all class and someone who should be revered. For the MAJORITY of the fans, we can now celebrate a new CLEAN HOME RUN KING!! — Roger Maris Jr (@RogerMarisJr) October 5, 2022

Maris Jr. made waves online for his previous comments after Judge tied his father's record and since has helped spark a lively debate regarding home run records set by Bonds and others compared to that of Judge's.

Don't let Aaron Judge's 62nd homer distract you from the fact that he isn't even close to Barry Bonds' record of 73 pic.twitter.com/pI6X7yFUMR — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) October 5, 2022

only 11 home runs separate aaron judge and barry lamar bonds pic.twitter.com/Uf5mubmPkz — Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) October 5, 2022

congrats to Aaron Judge on becoming the 7th best single season home run hitter - only 11 fewer than Barry Bonds! — dave lane (@oldwaver) October 5, 2022

If you call Aaron Judge the home run king and don't raise an army of mercenaries to sail across the Gulf of Bothnia to depose Barry Bonds and install Judge as the rightful ruler, you don't really mean it. — Michael Baumann (@MichaelBaumann) October 5, 2022

I know most of the children worshipping Aaron Judge on Twitter have never watched Barry Bonds play in his prime, but Judge is nowhere near the player on any level.



It's not even close. Aaron Judge isn't even worthy of shining Barry's shoes. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) October 5, 2022

College football now that Aaron Judge hit 62 HRs pic.twitter.com/8upL6PwRVx — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) October 5, 2022

A big congratulations to Aaron Judge for ensuring Roger Maris Jr. can go away now. — Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) October 5, 2022

We have witnessed Miguel Cabrera reach 3,000 hits, Albert Pujols reach 700 HR, and Aaron Judge set the AL single-season HR record all in the same year.



What a season. — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) October 5, 2022

Can’t even describe bad ass it is that Aaron Judge turned down 230 million before the season and just decided to go out and break the AL HR record and have the greatest offensive season since Barry Bonds



The undisputed greatest contract year in MLB history — AT (@YankeeWRLD) October 5, 2022

At the end of the day, we all are fortunate to be witnessing history and Judge should be revered for having the American League's single-season home run record.

But there only is one home run king, both single-season and all-time, and his name is Barry Lamar Bonds.