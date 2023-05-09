Here Are the Players Invited to the 2023 NBA Draft Combine

2023 NBA Draft Combine: Full list of invited players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The 2023 NBA Draft Combine is expected to have 78 athletes in attendance.
The league on Tuesday announced the list of players who will head to the Wintrust Arena in Chicago from May 15-21 to participate in various scrimmages and drills while interviewing with team personnel in hopes of boosting their draft stock.
More players will be invited following the conclusion of the 2023 NBA G League Elite Camp based on individual performances from the two-day event slated for May 13-14.
Victor Wembanyama, widely regarded as the consensus No. 1 overall pick, was not among those invited as his season in France is still ongoing.
Here is the full list of invitees for the 2023 combine, sorted by last-name alphabetical order:
- Trey Alexander (Creighton)
- Amari Bailey (UCLA)
- Emoni Bates (Eastern Michigan)
- Reece Beekman (Virginia)
- Anthony Black (Arkansas)
- Adem Bona (UCLA)
- Kobe Brown (Missouri)
- Kobe Bufkin (Michigan)
- Toumani Camara (Dayton)
- Sidy Cissoko (G League Ignite)
- Jaylen Clark (UCLA)
- Noah Clowney (Alabama)
- Ricky Council IV (Arkansas)
- Gradey Dick (Kansas)
- Nikola Djurisic (Mega [Serbia])
- Zach Edey (Purdue)
- Adam Flagler (Baylor)
- Keyonte George (Baylor)
- Mouhamed Gueye (Washington State)
- Coleman Hawkins (Illinois)
- Jordan Hawkins (Connecticut)
- Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite)
- Taylor Hendricks (UCF)
- DaRon Holmes II (Dayton)
- Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)
- Jett Howard (Michigan)
- Andre Jackson Jr. (Connecticut)
- GG Jackson II (South Carolina)
- Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA)
- Keyontae Johnson (Kansas State)
- Colby Jones (Xavier)
- Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)
- Arthur Kaluma (Creighton)
- Mojave King (G League Ignite)
- Maxwell Lewis (Pepperdine)
- Dereck Lively II (Duke)
- Chris Livingston (Kentucky)
- Seth Lundy (Penn State)
- Kevin McCullar (Kansas)
- Mike Miles Jr. (TCU)
- Brandon Miller (Alabama)
- Jordan Miller (Miami)
- Leonard Miller (G League Ignite)
- Judah Mintz (Syracuse)
- Dillon Mitchell (Texas)
- Omari Moore (San Jose State)
- Kris Murray (Iowa)
- Grant Nelson (North Dakota State)
- James Nnaji (Barcelona [Spain])
- Julian Phillips (Tennessee)
- Jalen Pickett (Penn State)
- Brandin Podziemski (Santa Clara)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Marquette)
- Adama Sanogo (Connecticut)
- Rayan Rupert (New Zealand Breakers [Oceania])
- Marcus Sasser (Houston)
- Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State)
- Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)
- Ben Sheppard (Belmont)
- Jalen Slawson (Furman)
- Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas)
- Terquavion Smith (North Carolina State)
- Julian Strawther (Gonzaga)
- Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite)
- Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite)
- Drew Timme (Gonzaga)
- Bobi Klintman (Wake Forest)
- Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky)
- Azuolas Tubelis (Arizona)
- Tristan Vukcevic (Partizan [Serbia])
- Jarace Walker (Houston)
- Cason Wallace (Kentucky)
- Jordan Walsh (Arkansas)
- Dariq Whitehead (Duke)
- Cam Whitmore (Villanova)
- Jalen Wilson (Kansas)
- Isaiah Wong (Miami)