Here Are the Highest-Paid MLB Players After Scherzer, Seager Deals

Here are the highest-paid MLB players for the 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Three years, $130 million for Max Scherzer.

Five years, $115 million for Robbie Ray.

Ten years, $325 million for Corey Seager.

The big-money deals in Major League Baseball kept coming on Monday ahead of the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement. Scherzer teamed up with Jacob deGrom on the New York Mets, Ray turned his 2021 Cy Young season into a nice payday with the Seattle Mariners and Seager became the second middle infielder in two days to get a huge deal from the Texas Rangers.

Those won’t be the last substantial financial commitments of the MLB offseason either, as Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner, Kris Bryant, Nick Castellanos and Javier Baez, among others, are still unsigned.

But, as for the big-name free agents who are already off the board like Scherzer, Seager and Ray, where do they rank among the highest-paid players in baseball after getting new deals?

Who are the highest-paid MLB players?

It took a record-setting contract to lure Scherzer to the Big Apple. The three-time Cy Young award winner will earn an average annual salary of over $43 million with the Mets, the highest in MLB history. Scherzer, whose last deal had an average annual value of $30 million, blew past fellow ace Gerrit Cole’s previous AAV record of $36 million.

Cole now sits behind Scherzer as the second-highest paid player in basebll. The New York Yankees right-hander just finished up the second season of his nine-year, $324 million deal.

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout trails Cole by less than $500K in average annual salary at $35.54 million. The three-time MVP inked a 12-year, $426.5 million extension ahead of the 2019 season.

Washington Nationals star right-hander Stephen Strasburg and Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon round out the top five, each at $35 million.

Seager is a few spots outside the top five, tied with St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado in eighth. The 2020 World Series MVP accrued $24.69 million in earnings over his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he’ll make more than that in just one season on his new deal, which has an AAV of $32.5 million.

Meanwhile Ray signed for $8 million on a one-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays last offseason. Fast forward one year, and the 30-year-old southpaw got $117 million more from the Mariners. His $23 million average annual salary is tied for 29th with Minnesota Twins slugger Josh Donaldson and Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward.

Here’s a full look at the highest-paid MLB players for next season based on average annual salary, according to Spotrac (players who signed deals this offseason in bold):

1. Max Scherzer, New York Mets: $43,333,333

2. Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees: $36 million

3. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels: $35,541,667

T-4. Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals: $35 million

T-4. Anthony Rendon, Los Angeles Angels: $35 million

6. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets: $34.1 million

7. Trevor Bauer, Los Angeles Dodgers: $34 million

T-8. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers: $32.5 million

T-8. Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals: $32.5 million

T-10. Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers: $31 million

T-10. David Price, Los Angeles Dodgers: $31 million

12. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers: $30,416,667

13. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres: $30 million

14. Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox: $29 million

15. Jacob deGrom, New York Mets: $27.5 million

16. Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers: $26,928,571

17. Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals: $26 million

18. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies: $25,384,615

T-19 Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees: $25 million

T-19. Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers: $25 million

T-19. Justin Verlander, Houston Astros: $25 million

T-19. George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays: $25 million

23. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres: $24,285,714

24. Robinson Cano, New York Mets: $24 million

25. Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies: $23.6 million

26. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros: $23,357,143

27. Patrick Corbin, Washington Nationals: $23,333,333

28. J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies: $23.1 million

T-29. Robbie Ray, Seattle Mariners: $23 million

T-29. Josh Donaldson, Minnesota Twins: $23 million

T-29. Jason Heyward, Chicago Cubs: $23 million

32. Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds: $22.5 million

T-33. J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox: $22 million

T-33. Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays: $22 million

35. Justin Upton, Los Angeles Angels: $21.2 million

T-36. Noah Syndergaard, Los Angeles Angels: $21 million

T-36. Yu Darvish, San Diego Padres: $21 million

38. Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals: $20.5 million

T-39. Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox: $20 million

T-39. Alex Bregman, Houston Astros: $20 million

T-39. Hyun-Jin Ryu, Toronto Blue Jays: $20 million

T-39. Charlie Morton, Atlanta Braves: $20 million

43. Starling Marte, New York Mets: $19.5 million

44. Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox: $19 million

45. Jose Berrios, Toronto Blue Jays: $18,714,286

46. Dallas Keuchel, Chicago White Sox: $18.5 million

47. Brandon Belt, San Francisco Giants: $18.4 million

48. Yasmani Grandal, Chicago White Sox: $18.25 million

T-49. Liam Hendriks, Chicago White Sox: $18 million

T-49. Eric Hosmer, San Diego Padres: $18 million

T-49. Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies: $18 million