Lundqvist Won't Play for Caps This Season Due to Inflammation After Surgery

Henrik Lundqvist won't play for Caps during 2021 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Veteran goalie Henrik Lundqvist will officially not rejoin the Washington Capitals during the 2021 season, as he needs more time to recover from open heart surgery.

Lundqvist, who signed a one-year deal with Washington prior to the start of the season, took to Twitter on Sunday to share an update on his journey back to the ice. He noted that it was his goal to play with this team this campaign, but a recent checkup discovered inflammation around the heart, resulting in a delayed timetable for a return.

Right after getting back on the ice after surgery, I made it my “stretch goal” to join @Capitals for the end of the season. Training has been going really well and I’ve been feeling good - but my heart isn’t quite ready. — Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) April 11, 2021

Last week’s checkup showed some inflammation around the heart that now requires a few months more of rest and steady recovery.

While it’s not what I hoped for, I know this is all part of the process of getting back to 100%. — Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) April 11, 2021

Lundqvist was alerted that he would need a heart valve replacement surgery in mid-December, and at the time announced that he would not be playing in the 2021 season for Washington.

Following the surgery, he's shared details on his road to recovery, including videos of him getting back on the ice and in net during practice in February.

Though it's unclear when Lundqvist could return to game action in the future — and if it would be with the Capitals — the veteran has his sights set on continuing his career.

"I love it. I want to compete, and it's going to come down to testing and conversations with the doctors," Lundqvist said in an interview with NHL Network. "It's coming up, so we're getting close to that point. And until then, I just keep grinding, and then we'll see what happens."