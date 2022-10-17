MLB Playoffs

Guardians Vs. Yankees Game 5 Postponed Due to Rain

The series-deciding Game 5 has been rescheduled for Tuesday

By Eric Mullin

Guardians-Yankees Game 5 postponed due to rain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Yankees-Guardians series won't be decided for another day.

Game 5 of the American League Division Series set for Monday night at Yankee Stadium has been postponed due to rain in the New York area. The postponement came following a delay of two hours and 29 minutes.

The decisive game will now be played Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. ET.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is the second postponement of the series due to inclement weather after Game 2 at Yankee Stadium was also pushed back one day

Jameson Taillon (Yankees) and Aaron Civale (Guardians) were the scheduled starting pitchers for Monday's game. Civale will remain Cleveland's Game 5 starter, but New York will turn to Nestor Cortes. Cortes, who threw five innings of two-run ball in Game 2, will be pitching on three days' rest.

Sports

american League Division Series 8 hours ago

Yankees-Guardians Game 5 ALDS Odds, Start Time, and TV Channel

MLS 1 hour ago

NYCFC Defeats Inter Miami 3-0, Advances in 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs

The winner of Yankees-Guardians will move on to face the Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series. The ALCS starts Wednesday in Houston.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLB PlayoffsMLBNew York YankeesCleveland Guardians
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us