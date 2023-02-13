Greatest dunks of LeBron James’ NBA career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is the league’s all-time leading scorer with 38,390 points and counting after supplanting Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the No. 1 spot just a week ago.

James passed Abdul-Jabbar’s longstanding record of 38,387 points scored with a fadeaway jumper from the free throw line in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 7.

One doesn't become the NBA's leading scorer without putting up a ton of shots in many different ways -- from shots behind the arc to reliable mid-range jumpers.

But one shot that James has perfected, is the dunk. And there's no doubt that James is one of the best dunk artists in the game.

Not only does he catch alley-oops, but he also throws down flashy dunks with incredible ferocity and power.

Unfortunately, we have never seen the 38-year-old James compete in an NBA All-Star Dunk Contest over the past years, but we can take a look back at the greatest dunks of his 20-year-long NBA career.

Here's a look at 10 of James' greatest career dunks:

10. LeBron James throws down dunk on Jusuf Nurkic

During James’ last regular season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he faced off against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 15, 2018. That's when James drove down the lane against center Jusuf Nurkic and slammed one of his most ruthless dunks ever.

9. LeBron James throws it down on Joakim Noah

LeBron James and Joakim Noah have never been the best of buds, and that was made very clear after this ferocious dunk by James during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Following the jam, LeBron stared down Noah – who wasn't too happy about the slam and tried to get in LeBron's face – resulting in a technical for both players

8. LeBron James jumps over Tim Duncan

This dunk has stood the test of time for more reasons than one. James cleared the 6'11'' Duncan and took off from right around the dotted line from inside the paint to deliver the slam against the San Antonio Spurs legend.

7. LeBron James dunks on Ben McLemore

This iconic dunk dates back to 2013 when Sacramento Kings rookie Ben McLemore was caught off guard with a dunk from LeBron, who came off the screen from Mario Chalmers and found the lane wide open.

6. LeBron James vs. Kevin Love

During the Lakers' win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, James delivered a monstrous slam on his old teammate Kevin Love. However, he admitted postgame he felt guilty the dunk had to be on his former teammate.

“To be completely honest, I hated that it had to be him,” James said with a smile.

5. LeBron James posterizes Damon Jones

James delivered one of the nastiest dunks over Damon Jones to finish a two-on-one fast break during a 2005 game against the Miami Heat.

4. LeBron James jumps over John Lucas III

In a game between the Chicago Bulls and Heat on Jan. 28, 2012, James climbed the ladder and threw a monster slam on Lucas’ head.

3. LeBron James vs. Kevin Garnett

LeBron's dunk over Kevin Garnett was arguably one of the best dunks of all time. The dunk was filled with strength and power, making it epic.

2. Dwyane Wade to LeBron James for tomahawk dunk

The chemistry that LeBron and Wade possessed during their time as Heat teammates and friends was evident. And that shined through and made for one of the best dunks of all time.

During a Heat game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Wade dished a no-look pass to King James, who followed up with a thunderous tomahawk slam dunk. It was picture-perfect indeed.

1. LeBron James posterizes Jason Terry

One of James’ most memorable career moments came during a fierce game between the Heat and the Boston Celtics.

James drove down the lane and looked to throw down a monstrous slam on Jason Terry, who made a feeble attempt to stop James. Instead, James delivered the dunk when he took the alley-oop pass and soared over Terry, and watched him from up above.