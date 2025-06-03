U.S. Open qualifiers: How golfers get invited to third major of 2025

The U.S. Open is true to its name.

It’s open to all ... well, all with a handicap of 0.4 or lower, that is.

Amateur golfers can play their way into the major tournament by maintaining that requisite handicap and then advancing through qualifier tournaments.

If they do that, they earn their shot to play against the pros. In fact, a UPS driver from Maryland nearly did just that on Monday before he was disqualified because he forgot to sign his scorecard.

The USGA announced that it accepted a record 10,202 entries for the 2025 U.S. Open – which begins June 12 at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania.

Here’s how golfers, from amateurs to major winners, get their invitations to the tournament.

How do you qualify for the U.S. Open?

Any professional or amateur golfer with a 0.4 handicap index or lower can sign up to compete for a spot at the U.S. Open.

Those who do compete in an 18-hole local qualifier, which in 2025 was held across 110 sites in April and May. The top players, and others who are directly exempt, advance to the final qualifier, which is 36 holes over one day, also known as “Golf’s Longest Day.”

There were 13 final qualifiers held in 2025 – including tournaments in England, Japan and Canada – with a field of anywhere from roughly 40 to 100 golfers per tournament competing for a handful of U.S. Open spots awarded in each.

As for professional golfers, some compete in qualifiers while others qualify for one of the exemptions below to secure their spot in the U.S. Open.

What are the U.S. Open qualifying exemptions?

The USGA announced 25 exemptions for the 2025 U.S. Open, one of which for the first time includes a full exemption based on the LIV Golf Individual Standings, becoming the first major tournament to do so:

1. Winners of the U.S. Open Championship the last 10 years.

2. From the 2024 U.S. Open Championship, the 10 lowest scorers and anyone tying for 10th place.

3. Winner of the 2024 U.S. Senior Open Championship.

4. Winner of the 2024 U.S. Amateur Championship.

5. Winners of the 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Mid-Amateur Championships, and the 2024 U.S. Amateur runner-up (must be an amateur).

6. Winners of the Masters Tournament 2020-2025.

7. Winners of the PGA of America Championship 2021-2025.

8. Winners of The Open conducted by the R & A 2021-2024.

9. Winners of The Players Championship 2023-2025.

10. Winner of the 2024 DP World Tour BMW PGA Championship.

11. Those players who qualified and were eligible for the season-ending 2024 Tour Championship.

12. Multiple winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the FedExCup, from the conclusion of the 2024 U.S. Open (June 13-16) to the initiation of the 2025 U.S. Open.

13. The Top 5 players in the 2025 FedExCup standings as of May 19, 2025, who are not otherwise exempt.

14. The points leader from the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season using combined points earned on the Official Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points Standings and points earned in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

15. The top two players from the final 2024 Race to Dubai Rankings, who are not otherwise exempt as of May 19, 2025.

16. The top player on the 2025 Race to Dubai Rankings as of May 19, 2025, who is not otherwise exempt.

17. Winner of the 2024 Amateur Championship staged by the R&A (must be an amateur).

18. Winner of the 2024 Mark H. McCormack Medal (Men’s World Amateur Golf Ranking) (must be an amateur).

19. Winner of the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Individual Golf Championship (must be an amateur).

20. Winner of the 2025 Latin America Amateur Championship (must be an amateur).

21. From the current Official World Golf Rankings, the top 60 points leaders and ties as of May 19, 2025.

22. From the current Official World Golf Rankings, the top 60 points leaders and ties as of June 9, 2025.

23. Winner of the 2024 Olympic Gold Medal, contested August 1-4, 2024.

24. The top player who is not otherwise exempt and in the top 3 of the 2025 LIV Golf Individual Standings as of May 19, 2025.

25. Special exemptions selected by the USGA. Deadline for submission of request: May 15, 2025.

When is the U.S. Open?

The 2025 U.S. Open will be held from June 12 to June 15.

Where is the U.S. Open?

The U.S. Open will be held at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania.

How to watch the U.S. Open

The U.S. Open will air on NBC and Golf Channel and stream live on Peacock.