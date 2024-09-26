Golf is going global this weekend for the Presidents Cup.

The 15th edition of the tournament will pin the top American golfers against the best players from around the world.

While the U.S. has dominated since the event's inauguration in 1994, the International Team will look to get an elusive first win as the 2024 edition heads to the Great White North.

Here's everything to know about the 2024 Presidents Cup and how to catch the action on NBC, Peacock and Golf Channel.

When is the 2024 Presidents Cup?

The Presidents Cup will be held from Thursday, Sept. 26, through Sunday, Sept. 29.

Where is the 2024 Presidents Cup?

The tournament is being held at the Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

How to watch the 2024 Presidents Cup

Here is the TV and streaming schedule for the 2024 Presidents Cup across NBC, Peacock and Golf Channel:

Thursday, Sept. 25

11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET: Day 1 fourballs (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Friday, Sept. 26

1-6 p.m. ET: Day 2 foursomes (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Saturday, Sept. 28

7-8 a.m. ET: Day 3 fourballs (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

8 a.m.-6 p.m. ET: Day 3 fourballs/foursomes (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday, Sept. 29

12-6 p.m. ET: Day 4 singles (NBC/Peacock)

Presidents Cup history

The U.S. is 14-0 against the International Team at the Presidents Cup.

The Americans won the most recent edition 17 1/2-12 1/2 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte two years ago.

U.S. Team for 2024 Presidents Cup

Here is the 12-player roster for the U.S. under captain Jim Furyk:

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Tony Finau

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Max Homa

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Sahith Theegala

International Team for 2024 Presidents Cup

Here is the 12-player roster for the International Team under captain Mike Weir: