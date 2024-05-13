Where is the PGA Championship? Here's a look at this year's host course and future locations

It's time for golf's second major of the season.
But unlike the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship doesn't have a permanent home course.
The location of the tournament changes each year, with different courses throughout the country getting a chance to shine.
Here's a deep dive into all host courses, past and future, for the PGA Championship:
Where is the 2024 PGA Championship?
The PGA Championship is heading to Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky this week.
The Jack Nicklaus-designed course has hosted the tournament three times (1996, 2000, 2014), plus the Ryder Cup in 2008. Mark Brooks (1996), Tiger Woods (2000) and Rory McIlroy (2014) won the PGA Championship at Valhalla.
Where is the 2025 PGA Championship?
Next year, the tournament will be held at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Quail Hollow hosted the PGA Championship for the first time in 2017, when Justin Thomas won his first major title. The course has held the Wells Fargo Championship each year since it began in 2003, but has only been a major championship site once.
PGA Championship future sites
Future hosts for the PGA Championship have been determined through 2031 -- with no repeat courses over that span. Additionally, the 2034 host has been revealed. Here are the upcoming sites:
- 2024: Valhalla Golf Club (Louisville, Kentucky)
- 2025: Quail Hollow Club (Charlotte, North Carolina)
- 2026: Aronimink Golf Club (Newtown Square, Pennsylvania)
- 2027: PGA Frisco (Frisco, Texas)
- 2028: The Olympic Club, Lake Course (San Francisco)
- 2029: Baltusrol Golf Club, Lower Course (Springfield, New Jersey)
- 2030: Congressional Country Club (Bethesda, Maryland)
- 2031: The Ocean Course (Kiawah Island, South Carolina)
- 2034: PGA Frisco (Frisco, Texas)
What courses have hosted the most PGA Championships?
Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has hosted five PGA Championships -- the most of any course. Aside from Southern Hills, one course has hosted four times, six courses have hosted three times and 11 courses have hosted twice. Valhalla will soon become the second course to host four times.
Here's a look at all the courses that have hosted the PGA Championship:
Five times
- Southern Hills Country Club
Four times
- Oak Hill Country Club
Three times
- Valhalla Golf Club
- Oakmont Country Club
- Atlanta Athletic Club
- Oakland Hills Country Club
- Firestone Country Club
- Whistling Straits
Twice
- Baltusrol Golf Club
- Kiawah Island Golf Resort
- Shoal Creek Golf and Country Club
- Medinah Country Club
- Olympia Fields Country Club
- Inverness Club
- Hazeltine National Golf Club
- Keller Golf Club
- Bellerive Country Club
- Cherry Hills Country Club
- Riviera Country Club
Once
- Blue Hill Country Club
- Wannamoisett Country Club
- Seaview Country Club
- Bethpage Black Course
- Engineers Country Club
- Fresh Meadow Country Club
- Inwood Country Club
- Pelham Country Club
- Pomonok Country Club
- Salisbury Golf Club
- Siwanoy Country Club
- The Park Country Club1Winged Foot Golf Club
- Aronimink Golf Club
- Hershey Country Club
- Laurel Valley Golf Club
- Llanerch Country Club
- Pittsburgh Field Club
- The Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort
- PGA National Golf Club
- Baltimore Country Club
- Congressional Country Club
- Pinehurst Resort
- Quail Hollow
- Tanglewood Park
- Hermitage Country Club
- Big Spring Country Club
- Oak Tree Golf Club
- Twin Hills Golf & Country Club
- Cedar Crest Country Club
- Dallas Athletic Club
- Pecan Valley Golf Club
- Flossmoor Country Club
- Kemper Lakes Golf Club
- Crooked Stick Golf Club
- French Lick Springs Resort
- Birmingham Country Club
- Meadowbrook Country Club
- Plum Hollow Country Club
- Canterbury Golf Club
- Columbus Country Club
- Miami Valley Golf Club
- Moraine Country Club
- NCR Country Club
- Scioto Country Club
- Blue Mound Golf & Country Club
- Minneapolis Golf Club
- Norwood Hills Country Club
- Columbine Country Club
- Hillcrest Country Club
- Pebble Beach Golf Links
- TPC Harding Park
- Portland Golf Club
- Manito Golf and Country Club
- Sahalee Country Club