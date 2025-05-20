Fresh off his PGA Championship win, Scottie Scheffler is headed home.

The three-time major winner will compete in the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth this weekend at Colonial Country Club, headlining a star-studded field.

Scheffler, who moved to Dallas as a child and attended the University of Texas, has never won the Charles Schwab Challenge in five prior appearances.

Here's a preview for the tournament:

When is the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge?

The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge will take place from Thursday, May 22, through Sunday, May 25.

Where is the Charles Schwab Challenge held?

Colonial Country Club, a par-70 course in Fort Worth, has hosted this invitational tournament since it began in 1946.

Is Scottie Scheffler playing in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge?

Yes, Scheffler is in the field.

Days after winning his third career major, Scheffler is looking for his first win in the Charles Schwab Challenge. His first five appearances have seen mixed results. Scheffler finished tied for 55th in his 2020 debut and missed the cut in 2021. In 2022, he lost in a playoff to Sam Burns before finishing third in 2023 and second again in 2024.

Who is playing in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge?

Aside from Scheffler, there are some big names visiting Fort Worth this week.

Former major winners Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are in the field, along with Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Maverick McNealy and Si Woo Kim. The full field can be found here.

How to watch the Charles Schwab Challenge

Coverage for the Charles Schwab Challenge will be on CBS, Golf Channel and ESPN+.

Tickets for the Charles Schwab Challenge

Tickets are still available online starting at $50 for Thursday through Sunday, including general admission, VIP tickets and parking passes.