wnba

Golden State Valkyries announced as new Bay Area WNBA team name

The Valkyries will begin play in 2025

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Golden State Valkyries, welcome to the Bay Area sports landscape.

The Bay Area's WNBA team officially announced its much-anticipated name early Tuesday morning.

Stream News4 now: Watch NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

"Originating from Norse mythology, Valkyries are a host of warrior women who are fearless and unwavering – flying through air and sea alike," the team wrote in a press release. "This brand is Golden State’s modern interpretation of Valkyries: strong, bold, and fierce."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The announcement of the Valkyries branding comes seven months after the Warriors were awarded the WNBA's newest expansion team.

"The story of the Golden State Valkyries begins now," Valkyries president Jess Smith said in a press release. “And what better way than to be surrounded and supported by Bay Area legends as we take our rightful place in the WNBA and beyond. This is the Bay's time to show what's possible with the best fans in the world."

Last Monday, Ohemaa Nyanin was introduced as the Valkyries' first general manager. She will be tasked with building the team's roster.

Sports

NFL 31 mins ago

49ers to host Jets in 2024 Monday Night Football opener

soccer 2 hours ago

Maradona heirs say his Golden Ball trophy was stolen. They want to stop its auction

The Valkyries are set to begin playing in 2025.

This article tagged under:

wnba
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us