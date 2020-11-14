Giants Safety Fined for Season-Ending Hit on Washington's Kyle Allen

Jabrill Peppers fined for hit on Washington's Kyle Allen originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL has fined New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers for his hit on Washington's quarterback Kyle Allen last Sunday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday afternoon.

#Giants S Jabrill Peppers was fined $11,031 for unnecessary roughness last week – his takedown of Washington QB Kyle Allen, who suffered a dislocated ankle and fracture that required surgery. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 14, 2020

Peppers hit on Allen caused the quarterback to be carted off the field with what was later determined a season-ending dislocated ankle.

Peppers apologized for the hit postgame saying "I definitely didn't mean for that to happen," via The Washington Post's Sam Fortier. "I didn't intentionally try to leg-whip him, or whatever the penalty was. I was just trying to play hard and get him on the ground."

In his fourth NFL season since being drafted by the Browns in 2017, Peppers has 43 total tackles and an interception.