Georgetown Sophomores Akinjo, LeBlanc Off Men’s Basketball Team

By Associated Press

Duke Georgetown Basketball
AP

Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing says two of his top players are off the men’s basketball team for the rest of the season.

No reason was given for the action against sophomores James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc. They were two of the top freshmen in the Big East Conference last season.

Akinjo’s situation is unclear, but court records reveal a restraining order was issued in November against LeBlanc and players Myron Gardner and Galen Alexander, alleging burglary and sexual harassment.

Georgetown began this season with a 4-1 record and an upset of then-22nd-ranked Texas. But Ewing’s team has lost its past two games as it heads into a road trip at Oklahoma State and SMU.

