NCAA

George Mason breaks NCAA record with staggering 23-run inning against Holy Cross

The Patriots had 11 hits, eight walks and five hit batsmen in the record-setting inning.

By The Associated Press

George Mason logo
G Fiume/Getty Images

George Mason broke a 42-year-old NCAA Division I record by scoring 23 runs in an inning.

The Patriots' offensive outburst came in the second inning of a 26-6 home win over Holy Cross on Tuesday. The previous Division I record for runs in an inning was 21, set by Penn in 1983 and matched by Wichita State in 1984 and Valparaiso in 2010.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

George Mason sent 28 batters to the plate in the historic inning. Holy Cross got the first batter of the inning out before the next 19 reached base. The Patriots had 11 hits, eight walks and five hit batsmen in the inning. Freshman catcher Andrew Raymond doubled, walked, drove in three runs and scored three runs.

Holy Cross used five pitchers in the inning. Two of them failed to record an out.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NCAA
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us