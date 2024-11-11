After the Miami Grand Prix, the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, is one of the most coveted F1 racing events in the U.S. due to the celebrity-filled paddock.

The race returns to the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World on Nov. 21-23, making the Silver State the last stop in America for F1 this season.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place on Saturday, Nov. 23, on a 3.8-mile track that weaves past world-famous landmarks, casinos and hotels, cutting through the neon heart of The Strip as drivers hit top speeds of up to 217 mph.

So, ahead of the Nov. 23 race, here's what you need to know about this year's ticket prices:

How much are tickets for the F1 Las Vegas GP 2024?

Tickets for the race are going as cheap as $250 for single-day general admissions to as much as $12,500 with exclusive official partner venues ticket packages.

Which seats to get for F1 Las Vegas GP 2024?

For starters, the Flamingo Zone by Caesars Rewards tickets are going for $99 for single-day general admission and $600 for three-days. These options don't include an assigned seat.

However, if you'd like to have a seat, prices skyrocket for the grandstand tickets, which start at $1,200 and go up as high as $2,335.

But if you'd like to get a top-of-the-line experience at the Las Vegas GP, the most expensive tickets sold are those included in F1 experience hospitality with prices starting at $4,171.

If you are looking for exclusive packages, the official partner hospitality prices go from $3,500 to $12,500. These options give you access to Hilton Grand Vacations Zone Clubhouse, Red Bull Energy Station or Bellagio Fountain Club.

Where to buy tickets for the Las Vegas F1 GP?

For complete ticket prices, visit F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix official site here.