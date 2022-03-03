Former San Diego Chargers Lineman Shane Olivea Dead at 40

NFL fans are mourning the death of a Charger.

Shane Olivea, a former lineman for the then-San Diego Chargers, passed away March 2 at the age of 40.

The Chargers confirmed the death on March 3. The cause of death is not yet known.

The team remembered the offensive tackle's contributions to their 2006 season in a statement, saying, "In 2006, Olivea was an integral piece of an offensive line that helped Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson break the NFL's single-season touchdown record."

Fans shared their condolences on social media. Bobby Carpenter, former NFL linebacker for teams like the Dallas Cowboys, tweeted on March 3, "Woke to the sobering news that @OhioStateFB lost a great one this morning. Shane Olivea passed last night."

The vice president of the NFL, Roman Oben, posted photos of Olivea on the field in his Chargers uniform, tweeting: "Very sad to hear the news of my former teammate Shane Olivea. Praying for his family today."

The Chargers drafted the Ohio State player in 2004 and he stuck with the team until 2008. He was discharged due to a painkiller addiction. After rehab, Olivea joined the New York Giants, but a back injury cut his time with the team short.

In 2016, after eight years in recovery, he told The Columbus Dispatch that he hoped to be a college coach and help other players from developing substance abuse disorders.

Olivea returned to Ohio State — the same school he played for from 2000 to 2003 — to make his dream a reality. He completed his degree in sports industry at the age of 35.