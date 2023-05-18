golf

First Round of 2023 PGA Championship Underway After Frost Delay

The major tournament was delayed after temperatures in Rochester, N.Y., dipped into the 30s overnight

By Max Molski

Darren Carroll/PGA of America via Getty Images

The 2023 PGA Championship is off and running following a frost delay of almost two hours Thursday morning.

Golf’s second major is taking place at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y., where temperatures dropped into the 30s overnight. 

The first group was supposed to begin at 7 a.m. ET on Thursday, but their tee time was pushed back to 8:50 a.m. as the playing surfaces warmed up. Shaun Micheel, who won the PGA Championship when it was last held at Oak Hill in 2003, hit the opening tee shot to kick off this year’s competition. 

PGA Tour May 17

Who's Playing in the PGA Championship? Full Field for Golf's Second Major

golf May 16

How Much Does the 2023 PGA Championship Winner Earn?

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Temperatures in Rochester are expected to reach the mid-60s with mostly sunny skies on Thursday. Friday’s forecast calls for a high of 79 degrees and mostly cloudy skies, but a potentially rainy Saturday could cause more delays for the tournament.

While the weather should be much improved throughout Thursday, the delay could still impact groups. With 156 players in this year’s field, the delay could prevent some players from completing their first round before the sun sets and force them back onto the course early Friday morning.

Oak Hill is hosting the PGA Championship for the fourth time, but this is the earliest it has ever been in the calendar. The previous three competitions at the country club were held in August.

This article tagged under:

golfPGA Tour
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us