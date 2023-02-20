First Howard University Bison Bobblehead Unveiled, Part of HBCU Series

The first Howard University Bison Bobblehead has been revealed as part of the officially licensed HBCU Bobblehead Series in celebration of Black History Month.

The series features 13 historically Black colleges and universities including Howard University, Morgan State and Norfolk State University. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each school's bobblehead goes back to the school, according to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

"We’re excited to release this long-overdue collection of HBCU bobbleheads,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We know these bobbleheads, which celebrate the rich history of these 13 amazing institutions, will be very popular with the alumni, students, faculty, staff, fans, and communities.”

Howard's bobblehead features its bison mascot grinning and holding a pointer finger up as if to signal, "we're number one." It comes in either a blue or white jersey.

Each bobblehead is priced at $35, or a two-pack costs $65. The Howard University bobbleheads are expected to ship in April.

They are available for pre-order at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's online store.