WNBA

Fever's Caitlin Clark breaks WNBA rookie 3-point record 

The previous mark was set in 2022

By Sanjesh Singh

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

No. 22 just hit No. 86...and counting.

With a triple in the first quarter of Wednesday's game against the Connecticut Sun, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark made history.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Clark became the new holder of the most WNBA triples made as a rookie, cashing in her 86th of the season.

The 22-year-old did so with a stepback jumper over star defender Dijonai Carrington early in the first period.

Rhyne Howard, the No. 1 overall pick by the Atlanta Dream in 2022, held the previous record with 85. That season, Howard shot 34.3% from deep on 7.3 attempts.

Sports

Paralympics 40 mins ago

WATCH: Snoop Dogg narrates thrilling hype video for 2024 Paralympics

Television 1 hour ago

Cristo Fernández, aka ‘Dani Rojas', discusses ‘Ted Lasso' rumors and Premier League

Clark still has about three weeks to go until the regular season concludes, so surpassing the 100 mark could soon be a reality. Nine games remain on Indiana's schedule.

Entering Wednesday's contest, Clark held a shooting percentage of 33.3% from long range on 8.5 attempts.

Here are five things to know about Caitlin Clark, guard for the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team.

This article tagged under:

WNBA
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us