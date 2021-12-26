College Football

Fenway Bowl, Military Bowl Canceled Due to COVID-19 Outbreaks

By Logan Reardon

The Military Bowl between Boston College and East Carolina and the Wasabi Fenway Bowl between Virginia and SMU were both canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

BC and Virginia were the two schools forced to pull out of their respective games due to positive COVID-19 tests within their programs. BC was scheduled to face East Carolina on Monday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, while Virginia was set to play SMU on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

The Eagles have now played in just one of their past four scheduled bowl games dating back to 2018. For the 2018 season, the First Responders Bowl was canceled due to lightning. BC opted out of bowl games last season due to COVID-19 concerns, and now 2021's game has been canceled.

The first Fenway Bowl was set for last season before being canceled due to COVID-19. Now, for the second straight year, the inaugural bowl game at the famed ballpark will have to wait.

