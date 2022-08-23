Here’s how much money the 2022 Tour Championship winner will make originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Scottie Scheffler is 72 holes away from a massive payday.
After finishing tied for third in the BMW Championship, Scheffler claimed the No. 1 spot in the FedEx Cup playoff standings with 4,206 points.
The 26-year-old American will now enter this week’s Tour Championship with the top staggered starting position at 10-under. That’s two strokes ahead of defending FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay, who won the BMW Championship, and three ahead of St. Jude Championship winner Will Zalatoris. Zalatoris was the FedEx Cup points leader until withdrawing from the BMW Championship with a back injury.
RELATED: Tour Championship: Format, standings explained
Scheffler took home $2.7 million in prize money when he won the 2022 Masters in April for his first career major victory. And he could earn more than six times that amount if he emerges as the winner among the 30 golfers competing at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club.
How much money will the 2022 Tour Championship winner make?
Local
Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information
The 2022 Tour Championship winner will be awarded $18 million in prize money, a $3 million increase from last year’s event. There's a dropoff of over $10 million from first to second place, with the runner-up set to receive $6.5 million.
For comparison, the U.S. Open had the highest first-place payout among golf’s four majors this year at $3.15 million.
What are the 2022 Tour Championship payouts?
The 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs boast a staggering $75 million purse, with the top 150 finishers in the standings earning a share of that amount. All 30 golfers who qualified for the Tour Championship will earn at least $500,000, while the top 10 finishers will bank at least $1 million.
Here’s a full breakdown of the Tour Championship payouts:
1st: $18 million
2nd: $6.5 million
3rd: $5 million
4th: $4 million
5th: $3 million
6th: $2.5 million
7th: $2 million
8th: $1.5 million
9th: $1.25 million
10th: $1 million
11th: $950,000
12th: $900,000
13th: $850,000
14th: $800,000
15th: $760,000
16th: $720,000
17th: $700,000
18th: $680,000
19th: $660,000
20th: $640,000
21st: $620,000
22nd: $600,000
23rd: $580,000
24th: $565,000
25th: $550,000
26th: $540,000
27th: $530,000
28th: $520,000
29th: $510,000
30th: $500,000