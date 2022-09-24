Fans Celebrate Albert Pujols on Social Media Following 700th MLB Home Run

Fans celebrate Albert Pujols on social media following 700th homer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Albert Pujols slugged his way into a historic club on Friday.

The St. Louis Cardinals first baseman crushed the 699th and 700th home runs of his career in an 11-0 win over his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. The homers came in consecutive at-bats for Pujols, putting him alongside Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and Barry Bonds as the only players to reach the 700-homer milestone.

The Dodger Stadium crowd erupted for Pujols, even as his Cardinals were beating down on the Dodgers. That overwhelming joy for Pujols spread all across the baseball world on Friday night as people celebrated an achievement that may never be reached again.

Here are some of the best social media reactions from Pujols’ 700th homer:

For generations to come, we will tell our kids and grandkids what it was like to watch Albert Pujols play. pic.twitter.com/W1DZDAb5Db — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 24, 2022

When MVP Baseball 2004 was released in March of that year, cover athlete Albert Pujols had 114 home runs to his name.



And now, the legend has 700. #Pujols700 pic.twitter.com/J5UzHIbfht — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 24, 2022

Congrats to the greatest right handed hitter I’ve seen. What an accomplishment! #AlbertPujols — Ozzie Smith (@STLWizard) September 24, 2022

Albert Pujols reaching 700 HRs is one of the more awesome closing acts I can recall in professional sports. You often find yourself wincing as the greats reach the finish line of their careers. This push revealed what made him special all along #Pujols700 pic.twitter.com/UNAMkBR6l6 — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) September 24, 2022

The press box vantage point of 700 — and Albert Pujols running over to high-five Adrián Beltré right after. pic.twitter.com/1yuENAhivO — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 24, 2022

"He's going to hit his 700th career home run on the road. Friday night in Los Angeles in September..." - Greg Amsinger on April 13th, 2022



Is this the greatest sports prediction of all time?@Cardinals | @PujolsFive | #STLCards | #Pujols700 pic.twitter.com/HyQlMf9oCw — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 24, 2022

Craw, J.D., Wilmer and Longo watch Albert Pujols' 700th home run on the scoreboard in Arizona pic.twitter.com/934qJ8WVYm — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 24, 2022

Albert Pujols is the only member of the four-member 700 home run club to:

- Be born outside of the United States.

- Hit his 699th and 700th in the same game.

- Hit No. 700 against his former team.

- Be older than his manager at the time of his milestone homer. pic.twitter.com/hgOBP5PIJu — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 24, 2022

Albert Pujols’ average home run trot over the years it has been tracked by Statcast is ~26 seconds.



Extrapolated over his full career, Pujols has spent just over 5 HOURS of his life just running the bases after hitting a home run! — Jeremy Frank (@MLBRandomStats) September 24, 2022

Congrats to Albert Pujols, the 2nd former Pitcher to hit 700 Career Home Runs! 🍾 pic.twitter.com/7RYJvKD7Ad — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 24, 2022

How every baseball fan feels after watching Albert Pujols hit 700 ❤️🥹 pic.twitter.com/Tk5WiniLHk — Pickswise (@Pickswise) September 24, 2022

Pujols, who announced that 2022 was going to be his final MLB season, has 10 regular season games left to build on his home run total, and baseball fans across the world will be cheering him on.