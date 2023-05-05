Fan Falls Into Visitor's Bullpen During Phillies-Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park

Fan falls into visitor's bullpen during Phillies-Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A fan was carted off on a stretcher after falling into the visitor's bullpen at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia during the Phillies' matchup against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

The incident occurred in the first inning and stopped play after just one batter.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Taryn Hatcher reported that a ball landed in the flower bed above the visitor's bullpen. A fan then reached down to retrieve the ball only to go over the railing.

An update from Citizens Bank Park on what happened with the fan in the Red Sox bullpen in the top of the first inning: pic.twitter.com/SPQdxLl0jM — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 5, 2023

Players from both teams summoned medical assistance and were later seen waiting for an update before resuming play.

Game is delayed as a fan has fallen into the Red Sox bullpen in Philadelphia. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/v9fHU1BxAw — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) May 5, 2023

The Phillies later confirmed that the fan was "conscious and responsive" upon leaving the ballpark and was transported to nearby Thomas Jefferson University Hospital for further care.