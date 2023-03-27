Everything to Know About 2023 Women's Final Four: How to Watch, Tickets, Matchups

2023 Women’s Final Four: How to watch, tickets, matchups originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After three weeks of non-stop action, four teams have punched their ticket to the 2023 women’s Final Four.

No. 3 LSU was the first to book its spot on Sunday. The Tigers beat No. 14 Hawaii 73-50, No. 6 Michigan 66-42, No. 2 Utah 66-63 and No. 9 Miami (Fl.) 54-42.

No. 2 Iowa joined them on the other side of the bracket the same day. The Hawkeyes beat No. 15 SE Louisiana 95-43, No. 10 Georgia 74-66, No. 6 Colorado 87-77 and No. 5 Louisville 97-83.

Then No. 1 South Carolina continued its 36-game win streak on Monday after beating No. 2 Maryland 86-75 in the Elite Eight. The Gamecocks beat No. 16 Norfolk State 72-40, No. 8 South Florida 76-45 and No. 4 UCLA 59-43 prior to the Terps’ victory.

The other No. 1 seed remaining was the last team to enter the field on Monday. The top-seeded Virginia Tech Hokies beat No. 3-seeded Ohio State 84-74 to seize the spot. Virginia Tech also eliminated No. 16 Chattanooga 58-33, No. 9 South Dakota State 72-60 and No. 4 Tennessee 73-64.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 women's Final Four:

When is the Women’s Final Four?

The 2023 women’s Final Four runs from Friday, March 21 to Sunday, April 2.

The semifinal games are set for Friday followed by the National Championship on Sunday.

Where is the Women’s Final Four?

The women’s Final Four is returning to the American Airlines Center for the second time in tournament history.

In 2017, South Carolina beat Mississippi State in the home arena of the Dallas Mavericks. Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks will hope to replicate that success in a familiar setting.

Who is playing in the Women’s Final Four?

The four teams in Dallas are No. 1 South Carolina, No. 1 Virginia Tech, No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 LSU.

No. 1 Virginia Tech and No. 3 LSU will face off at 6 p.m. CT in the first semifinal of Friday, followed by No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 Iowa at 8:30 p.m. CT.

Tip off for the championship is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday.

How to watch the Women’s Final Four

The two semifinal games will air on ESPN, the primary channel for much of the tournament. However, the championship will air on ABC.

How much are tickets to the Women’s Final Four?

Fans who buy tickets to the semifinal round will get to enjoy both matchups on Friday. These tickets currently start at $105.

Tickets to the national championship currently start at $107.