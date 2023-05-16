Every PGA Championship winner in tournament history originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's almost time to hand out golf's version of the Stanley Cup.

The Wanamaker Trophy is presented to the winner of the PGA Championship, golf's second of four annual majors. It’s arguably the sport's most iconic (and largest) metallic award -- golf's most coveted prize, of course, is made of wool.

The Wanamaker has been presented since the PGA Championship began in 1916, although the original did disappear for a few years after five-time champion Walter Hagen said he paid his taxi driver to take the 28-inch, 27-pound trophy back to his hotel. It never arrived.

A replica was made and that is the version that current champions keep for one year until the following tournament.

Who has held the Wanamaker most?

Sharing the record for most PGA Championship victories are Hagen, who was victorious five times in the 1920s when the tournament was match play, and Jack Nicklaus, who won five between 1963 and 1980.

Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods, who will not compete as he recovers from ankle surgery, has won four times. Woods had back-to-back victories in 1999 and 2000 and again in 2006 and 2007. The only other golfer to win the PGA Championship in consecutive years since the tournament switched to stroke play in 1958 is Brooks Koepka, who won in 2018 and 2019.

The youngest golfer to win the PGA Championship was Gene Sarazen, who did so in 1922 at 20 years and five months old. The eldest to hoist the Wanamaker? Phil Mickelson, who won in 2021 at age 50.

Here's a look at all PGA Championship winners before a new name is added to the list this weekend.

2022 - Justin Thomas

2021 - Phil Mickelson

2020 - Collin Morikawa

2019 - Brooks Koepka

2018 - Brooks Koepka

2017 - Justin Thomas

2016 - Jimmy Walker

2015 - Jason Day

2014 - Rory McIlroy

2013 - Jason Dufner

2012 - Rory McIlroy

2011 - Keegan Bradley

2010 - Martin Kaymer

2009 - Y.E. Yang

2008 - Padraig Harrington

2007 - Tiger Woods

2006 - Tiger Woods

2005 - Phil Mickelson

2004 - Vijay Singh

2003 - Shaun Micheel

2002 - Rich Beem

2001 - David Toms

2000 - Tiger Woods

1999 - Tiger Woods

1998 - Vijay Singh

1997 - Davis Love III

1996 - Mark Brooks

1995 - Steve Elkington

1994 - Nick Price

1993 - Paul Azinger

1992 - Nick Price

1991 - John Daly

1990 - Wayne Grady

1989 - Payne Stewart

1988 - Jeff Sluman

1987 - Larry Nelson

1986 - Bob Tway

1985 - Hubert Green

1984 - Lee Trevino

1983 - Hal Sutton

1982 - Raymond Floyd

1981 - Larry Nelson

1980 - Jack Nicklaus

1979 - David Graham

1978 - John Mahaffey

1977 - Lanny Wadkins

1976 - Dave Stockton

1975 - Jack Nicklaus

1974 - Lee Trevino

1973 - Jack Nicklaus

1972 - Gary Player

1971 - Jack Nicklaus

1970 - Dave Stockton

1969 - Raymond Floyd

1968 - Julius Boros

1967 - Don January

1966 - Al Geiberger

1965 - Dave Marr

1964 - Bobby Nichols

1963 - Jack Nicklaus

1962 - Gary Player

1961 - Jerry Barber

1960 - Jay Herbert

1959 - Bob Rosburg

1958 - Dow Finsterwald

1957 - Lionel Hebert

1956 - Jack Burke Jr.

1955 - Doug Ford

1954 - Chick Harbert

1953 - Walter Burkemo

1952 - Jim Turnesa

1951 - Sam Snead

1950 - Chandler Harper

1949 - Sam Snead

1948 - Ben Hogan

1947 - Jim Ferrier

1946 - Ben Hogan

1945 - Byron Nelson

1944 - Bob Hamilton

1943 - No Championship (World War II)

1942 - Sam Snead

1941 - Vic Ghezzi

1940 - Byron Nelson

1939 - Henry Picard

1938 - Paul Runyan

1937 - Denny Shute

1936 - Denny Shute

1935 - Johnny Revolta

1934 - Paul Runyan

1933 - Gene Sarazen

1932 - Olin Dutra

1931 - Tom Creavy

1930 - Tommy Armour

1929 - Leo Diegel

1928 - Leo Diegel

1927 - Walter Hagen

1926 - Walter Hagen

1925 - Walter Hagen

1924 - Walter Hagen

1923 - Gene Sarazen

1922 - Gene Sarazen

1921 - Walter Hagen

1920 - Jock Hutchison

1919 - James M. Barnes

1918 - No Championship (World War I)

1917 - No Championship (World War I)

1916 - James M. Barnes