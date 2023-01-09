Every NFL team’s home, away opponents for 2023 regular season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Two hundred seventy-one games are in the books, and 272 more matchups have been determined.

The conclusion of the 2022 NFL regular season set playoff seeding in stone. Because of the NFL’s schedule construction, the 2022 regular season also shaped the layout of the 2023 regular season.

Each team’s annual 17-game slate includes six games against divisional foes, six against non-division teams from the same conference and five against teams from the other conference. Three of those games (two intraconference and one interconference) are determined based on divisional standings from the prior season, pinning teams that placed in the same spot of their respective divisions against one another. Now that this season’s standings are finalized, every team knows who it will play in those three contests, along with the other 14 matchups that were already determined ahead of time.

The inclusion of a 17th regular season game for each team starting in 2021 added an uneven element to the schedule. The NFL’s rotation will give AFC teams nine home games and eight road games in 2023, while NFC teams will have eight home games and nine road games.

Though dates and times will not be announced until the spring, there is already plenty to look forward to across the 2023 regular season schedule, including a Super Bowl LVI rematch in Cincinnati and a showdown of this year’s No. 1 seeds in Kansas City.

Here is a look at the full home and away schedule for all 32 teams next season.

Arizona Cardinals

Home: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Cowboys, Giants, Ravens, Bengals, Falcons

Away: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Eagles, Commanders, Browns, Steelers, Bears, Texans

Atlanta Falcons

Home: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Packers, Vikings, Texans, Colts, Commanders

Away: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, Jets

Baltimore Ravens

Home: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Dolphins, Lions

Away: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, 49ers, Chargers

Buffalo Bills

Home: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Broncos, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants, Jaguars, Buccaneers

Away: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Commanders, Bengals

Carolina Panthers

Home: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Packers, Vikings, Texans, Colts, Cowboys

Away: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Titans, Seahawks, Dolphins

Chicago Bears

Home: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Cardinals

Away: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Saints, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Chargers, Commanders, Browns

Cincinnati Bengals

Home: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Bills, Vikings

Away: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, 49ers, Chiefs

Cleveland Browns

Home: Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, 49ers, Jets, Bears

Away: Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Broncos

Dallas Cowboys

Home: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, Lions

Away: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, Panthers, Chargers

Denver Broncos

Home: Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Patriots, Jets, Packers, Vikings, Browns, Commanders

Away: Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Lions, Texans

Detroit Lions

Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Seahawks

Away: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Saints, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Chargers, Cowboys, Ravens

Green Bay Packers

Home: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Saints, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams

Away: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Giants, Steelers

Houston Texans

Home: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Browns, Steelers, Saints, Buccaneers, Broncos, Cardinals

Away: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Falcons, Panthers, Jets

Indianapolis Colts

Home: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Browns, Steelers, Saints, Buccaneers, Raiders, Rams

Away: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Falcons, Panthers, Patriots

Jacksonville Jaguars

Home: Texans, Colts, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Falcons, Panthers, Chiefs, 49ers

Away: Texans, Colts, Titans, Browns, Steelers, Saints, Buccaneers, Bills

Kansas City Chiefs

Home: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Lions, Bengals, Eagles

Away: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Patriots, Jets, Packers, Vikings, Jaguars

Las Vegas Raiders

Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Patriots, Jets, Packers, Vikings, Steelers, Giants

Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Lions, Colts

Los Angeles Chargers

Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Lions, Ravens, Cowboys

Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Patriots, Jets, Packers, Vikings, Titans

Los Angeles Rams

Home: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Eagles, Commanders, Browns, Steelers, Saints

Away: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Cowboys, Giants, Ravens, Bengals, Packers, Colts

Miami Dolphins

Home: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Broncos, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants, Titans, Panthers

Away: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Commanders, Ravens

Minnesota Vikings

Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Saints, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Chargers, 49ers

Away: Bears, Lions, Packers, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Bengals

Home: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Commanders, Colts, Saints

Away: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Broncos, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers

New Orleans Saints

Home: Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Titans, Giants

Away: Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Packers, Vikings, Texans, Colts, Rams, Patriots

New York Giants

Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, Packers

Away: Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, Saints, Raiders

New York Jets

Home: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Commanders, Texans, Falcons

Away: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Broncos, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants, Browns

Home: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, Vikings

Away: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, Buccaneers, Chiefs

Pittsburgh Steelers

Home: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, 49ers, Patriots, Packers

Away: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Raiders

Home: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Cowboys, Giants, Ravens, Bengals, Buccaneers

Away: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Eagles, Commanders, Browns, Steelers, Vikings, Jaguars

Seattle Seahawks

Home: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Eagles, Commanders, Browns, Steelers, Panthers

Away: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Cowboys, Giants, Ravens, Bengals, Lions, Titans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Home: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Titans, Eagles

Away: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Packers, Vikings, Texans, Colts, 49ers, Bills

Tennessee Titans

Home: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens, Bengals, Falcons, Panthers, Chargers, Seahawks

Away: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Browns, Steelers, Saints, Buccaneers, Dolphins

Washington Commanders

Home: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, Bears

Away: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, Falcons, Broncos