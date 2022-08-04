English Premier League 2022-23: What to watch for in Matchweek 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

No, you’re not crazy – the new English Premier League season is already almost upon us.

After Manchester City lifted the league title a little over two months ago, teams have completed their preseason schedules and are ready to start the grind of the new campaign.

With the first game on the calendar not too far away, here’s everything you need to know ahead of Matchweek 1 of the 2022-23 EPL season:

When does the 2022-23 English Premier League season start?

The 2022-23 EPL season starts with Arsenal visiting Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace on Friday, Aug. 5 at 3 p.m. ET.

After falling two points shy of UEFA Champions League qualification last season, Mikel Arteta’s revamped squad will be hoping for a strong start to the campaign. However, Patrick Vieira’s side has established itself as a tough team to beat at home. Palace finished three points off a top-10 spot in the standings last year and will also hope to kick the season off on the right foot.

This will be the only contest on Friday. There will be six games on Saturday and three on Sunday to end Matchweek 1.

What are the key games from Matchweek 1 of the 2022 English Premier League season?

None of England’s “Big 6” will be squaring off in Matchweek 1, but there are two games to mark on your calendar. The first is Chelsea at Everton on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 12:30 p.m. ET. Everton just avoided relegation last season, so Frank Lampard will need his squad to start off strong against the team he once suited up for.

The other is West Ham hosting City on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:30 a.m. ET. The Hammers nearly topped Manchester United in the table last year, but still qualified for the UEFA Europa Conference League tournament. That won’t be an easy opener for the defending league champions, but there’s another reason why that’s a game to watch.

When is Erling Haaland’s English Premier League debut?

Haaland is set to make his English Premier League debut against West Ham on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:30 a.m. ET. After coming over from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, he’ll have a ton of eyes on him as he’s one of the best young players in the world. He had a rough outing against Liverpool in the FA Community Shield, which included this egregious miss, so it’ll be interesting to see how adapts to life in England.

How will the 2022 World Cup affect the English Premier League schedule?

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar taking place in November rather than the usual time of summer, leagues around the world will be taking a pause to allow players to compete on soccer’s grandest stage.

The EPL will have its last round of games on the weekend of Nov. 12 and 13 before pausing games until Boxing Day on Dec. 26. If a Premier League player makes it to the World Cup Final, they will have only eight days to recover since the last game of the tournament is scheduled for Dec. 18.