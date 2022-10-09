Emily Sisson Smashes American Record in 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Finish

Emily Sisson entered the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon looking to challenge the American record - and that's exactly what she did.

Sisson not only broke the American record but finished just minutes behind winner Ruth Chepngetich, who raced just seconds under a world record finish.

Sisson's official time of 2:18:29 marked second place in this year's race and broke Keira D'Amato's record in Houston this year, which was 2:19:12. D'Amato at the time broke a record that had stood for 16 years.

She was joined at the finish line by the women who set the record before her: D'Amato, Deena Kastor and Joan Benoit Samuelson.

"It's amazing," Sisson said. "I mean the women standing here today, they've all accomplished so much, so just to be amongst them is an incredible honor."

D'Amato, who was watching Sisson's race as an analyst for NBC Chicago during the event, said she was "really proud" of Sisson.

"Just being part of the legacy to keep moving that bar forward for American women - I'm just really proud to be standing amongst these four," she said.

Kastor, who held the record prior to D'Amato, called Sisson's race "unbelievable."

"Just when I thought I couldn't handle more excitement in the Abbott World Marathon Majors season, here comes a new American record. So what an incredible weekend here in Chicago to be able to see so many great performances and celebrate a new American record. And we're all here to celebrate with Emily," she said.

And for Samuelson, "today belongs to Emily."

"I'm gonna be cheering her on for a while, and I'll tell you, it's these women who keep me in the game. It's a two way-road out here, and I gain inspiration from them every day," she said.

Sisson, who is also the American half marathon record holder, entered the race as the eighth fastest American woman over the marathon distance.

The 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon marked Sisson's return to the 26.2-mile distance after she entered the 2020 Olympic Marathon Trials favored to win, but dropped out after mile 22.

“The Olympic Marathon Trials — that broke my heart," Sisson said later. "Usually, I’m good at moving on from bad races, but I really struggled with that one.”

But the six-time national champion didn't let that hold her back. Sisson made her Olympic debut in the 10,000 meter at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and powered through to finish in 10th place.