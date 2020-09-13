NFL

Dwayne Haskins Is Just as Excited as You Are to Kick Off 2020 NFL Season

By Ryan Wormeli

Dwayne Haskins is just as excited as you are to kick off the NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For fans who have waited more than eight months to have football back in their lives, Sunday morning is the time when anticipation turns into pure excitement.

That sentiment isn't just reserved for fans, though. Late Saturday night, Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins shared his own enthusiasm for the return of game days in the nation's capital.

We've missed you too, game day. And we also can't wait to see what Haskins has been working on all offseason.

For so many reasons, this year's opening day seemed like a moment that may never come, but that didn't stop Washington's quarterback from prepping all offseason. Now he's ready to show off how far he's come.

