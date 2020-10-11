Dwayne Haskins Has Non-COVID-19 Illness, Won't Attend Week 5 Game

Haskins has non-COVID-19 illness, won't attend Week 5 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Due to his demotion to the third spot on the depth chart, Dwayne Haskins was not going to dress for Washington's Week 5 game against the Rams.

In a twist, Haskins won't be at the stadium at all for the contest because of an illness, NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay reports.

Channel 9 sports director Darren Haynes first tweeted Sunday morning that Haskins was told by the team to stay home while the Burgundy and Gold took on Los Angeles because of a stomach virus that he's been battling for a few days.

Haynes' report also says that Haskins took a COVID-19 test and it was negative.

#WashingtonFootball QB Dwayne Haskins has a stomach virus. Haskins hasn’t felt well the last 48 hours and was told by the team to stay home for today’s game against the Rams. For clarification, he does not have COVID19. Haskins still took a covid test and it was negative. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/qQJlCVb3JV — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) October 11, 2020

Finlay confirmed that Haskins would not be at FedEx Field and that his future with the team is in doubt.

It's getting harder and harder to see Dwayne Haskins still with the Washington Football Team by next month. And two weeks ago he was the unquestioned starter. Wow. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 11, 2020

This is just the newest twist in what's been a crazy, crazy past few days for the second-year pro.

On Wednesday, Haskins was benched in favor of Kyle Allen. Allen is now Washington's starter, and Alex Smith is his backup. The 2019 first-round selection is behind them both.

Haskins is also now the subject of trade rumors, with Jason La Canfora reporting there's a "strong expectation" he'll be moved before the league's deadline.

Haskins was thought to be a part of the franchise's long-term future not too long ago. Now, no one really knows what his short-term future even looks like.

But it won't include a trip to FedEx Field on Sunday.