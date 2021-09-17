How Dustin Hopkins' Game-Winning Kick Made Taylor Heinicke Quite a Bit of Money

Hopkins' game-winning FG made Heinicke quite a bit of money originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Dustin Hopkins' game-winning field goal on Thursday versus the Giants was huge for Washington, as it prevented them from slipping to 0-2 to start off the 2021 season.

It was huge for Taylor Heinicke's pockets, too.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, that three-pointer netted the beloved quarterback a cool $125,000 because it triggered an incentive clause in his contract.

Here are the full details of the financial windfall:

Not only did Dustin Hopkins give Washington the win with his field goal, he gave QB Taylor Heinicke a nice payday.



By playing in over 60% of the snaps and Washington getting a win, Heinicke earned a $125,000 incentive.



Significant kick by Hopkins. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 17, 2021

According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Heinicke could see that kind of money on many more occasions if he finds more success; his agreement with Washington contains a "club game win bonus" that will award him that amount of cash every time he plays the required amount of snaps in up to 12 victories.

So, turns out Hopkins and Heinicke were both very thankful for New York's penalty that allowed Hopkins a second try at the kick after he missed the first one. Fortunately, Hopkins was money from 43 yards away after missing from 48.