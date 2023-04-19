Draymond Green Suspension Leaves Damian Lillard, NBA Twitter Shook

Dame, NBA Twitter react to news of Draymond's suspension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Seemingly for the umpteenth time in the last 24 hours, NBA Twitter was buzzing because of what happened in Game 2 of the Warriors and Sacramento Kings first-round playoff series at Golden 1 Center.

After it appeared Draymond Green was going to avoid a suspension for his incident involving Kings center Domantas Sabonis in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 114-106 loss to Sacramento on Monday night, the NBA announced Tuesday evening that the Warriors forward will be suspended for Game 3 at Chase Center.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and center Jusuf Nurkić, along with the rest of NBA Twitter, reacted to the news of Green's suspension.

A suspension is crazy . 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/8aNWJvarKT — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 19, 2023

I thought ejected was to much, but suspended ??? not right lol https://t.co/BIXRbToabG — Jusuf Nurkić 🇧🇦 (@bosnianbeast27) April 19, 2023

“The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts”



Draymond: pic.twitter.com/FkV7SDIDrY — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) April 19, 2023

Adam Silver explaining Draymond's suspension pic.twitter.com/GDZiZyiM4v — Tycho Magnetic Anomaly-1 (@OnALighter_Note) April 19, 2023

Draymond Green and Kings fans right now pic.twitter.com/4pMdILigWJ — Charlie Walter (@CharlieWalterTV) April 19, 2023

Two things are true:



-Absolutely ridiculous

-Draymond’s failure to control his emotions inexcusably cost his team at an extremely crucial time, yet again https://t.co/x4zTenEu9P — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) April 19, 2023

Joe Dumars, the NBA’s lead decision maker and who announced Draymond Green’s suspension, recently worked in the Sacramento Kings front office 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NOgguH6MFe — Guru (@DrGuru_) April 19, 2023

Hard to wrap my head around Draymond’s game 3 suspension. How was that conclusion even made? Are there no repercussions for Sabonis who locked Green’s ankle up??? — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) April 19, 2023

Sabonis being hit with technical foul really made me feel like a fine was all that would be next for Draymond. A suspension is surprising — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) April 19, 2023

Draymond Green is the only player in the last 10 seasons to be suspended multiple times in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/suPG0BOafo — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 19, 2023

Many had expected Green to be suspended, but after The Athletic's Shams Charania reported earlier Tuesday afternoon, citing sources, that Green likely was going to receive just a fine and not a suspension for the altercation, the news of an actual suspension caught many by surprise.

Down two games to none in the series, the Warriors were dealt a huge blow and now will look to stave off the playoff-hungry Kings and secure a much-needed bounce-back win on Thursday in front of their home crowd without Green.

