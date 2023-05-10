NBA

Dog's Viral Warriors-Lakers NBA Playoff Prediction Giving Dub Nation Hope

The Golden State Warriors may have a chance despite being down 3-1

By Tom Dierberger

Dog's viral Warriors-Lakers prediction giving Dub Nation hope originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The fate of the Warriors' dynasty now is in the paws of an adorable corgi dog.

OK, not really. But while facing a three-games-to-one series deficit to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals, Dub Nation has found a bit of tranquility in a viral video featuring a dog recognized as "Steph Furry," "Fluffy Mamba" and by its TikTok handle, @AirCorg.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

In a video posted to TikTok before the series started, Air Corgi predicted the outcome of each game of the series. By bumping a beach ball into trash cans with the team's logos displayed on the outside, Air Corgi prognosticated that the Lakers would win Game 1, followed by a Warriors win in Game 2 and consecutive Lakers wins in Game 3 and Game 4.

But then, the corgi predicted the Warriors would win the last three games of the series to take down the Lakers in dramatic fashion and advance to the Western Conference finals.

As the series has fallen exactly how Air Corgi predicted, Warriors Twitter is holding onto hope that Steph Furry knows something everyone else doesn't.

Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Rents Airbnb to Avoid ‘Haunted' Milwaukee Hotel

Washington Commanders

National Expectations Don't Meet Local Excitement For Commanders–But Who Cares?

In Air Corgi we trust.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBALos Angeles LakersGolden State Warriors
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us