Dodgers Organization Has 9 Positive Coronavirus Tests Days After World Series Win

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health initially reported that five members of the Dodgers organization tested positive, but by Saturday the number had grown to nine

The Dodgers team celebrating after winning the World Series.
Robert Gauthier/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Nine members of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and one family member have tested positive for the coronavirus, county health officials said.

The announcement comes barely more than a week after the team won the World Series.

The number of Dodgers organization cases was initially five, according to a Los Angeles County Department of Public Health post on Thursday that was updated Friday.

But a health department spokesperson said Saturday that there were four additional positive tests.

The identity of those who have tested positive was not released.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Major League Baseball did not immediately return requests for comment on Saturday.

