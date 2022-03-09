Novak Djokovic

Djokovic Withdraws From Indian Wells and Miami Open

Novak Djokovic announced he will not be competing in Indian Wells or the Miami Open due to COVID-19 protocols.

By Julia Elbaba

2022 Australian Open: Previews
Darrian Traynor via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic announced on Wednesday that he is not going to be competing in Indian Wells or the Miami Open due to vaccine mandates in the United States.

In a tweet, Djokovic stated: While I was automatically listed in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw I knew it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel. 

“The CDC has confirmed that regulations won’t be changing so I won't be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments.”

The second-ranked player was placed into Indian Wells’ main draw on Tuesday but then revealed he wouldn't be able to travel to the United States as an unvaccinated individual. 

To enter the United States, the CDC requires all visitors to be fully vaccinated. Furthermore, the tournament said that everyone at the tournament site must be vaccinated. 

The five-time tournament champion had received a bye in the first round and would have faced either David Goffin or Jordan Thompson in the second round.

Previously, Djokovic had been deported from Australia in January where he was told he could not compete at the Australian Open unless he was fully vaccinated. 

The 34-year-old’s tournament schedule continues to be contingent on the safety protocols and vaccine mandates at each event.

