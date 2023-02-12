MLB

Derek Jeter Joins FOX Sports' MLB Coverage

The network made the announcement during its Super Bowl LVII pregame broadcast

By Max Molski

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

FOX will be showing plenty of football, performances and commercials on Super Bowl Sunday, but the network also used its showcase to make an announcement for its baseball coverage.

During pregame coverage for Super Bowl LVII, the network brought out its newest MLB analyst: Derek Jeter. The Hall of Famer joined his former New York Yankees teammate, Alex Rodriguez, on stage to help break the news.

Jeter retired from playing in 2014. He became a part-owner of the Miami Marlins in 2017 and left the organization last February.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Along with a former teammate in Rodriguez, Jeter will join a former nemesis at FOX. Former Boston Red Sox great David Ortiz has been part of the network’s pregame and postgame coverage since 2014.

Once the Super Bowl concludes Sunday night, Jeter and FOX can turn their attention to the 2023 MLB season, which begins with Opening Day on March 30.

This article tagged under:

MLB
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us