NBA

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Wins 2020-21 NBA MVP Award, Report Says

By NBC Sports Boston

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Report: Nuggets' Jokic Wins 2020-21 NBA MVP Award originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Nikola Jokic reportedly was named the 2020-21 NBA MVP on Tuesday, according to the Athletic's Shams Charania.

Jokic, who was taken 41st overall in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets, is the lowest-drafted MVP in league history.

The Serbian superstar center dominated the league this past season, averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists with 26.4 points per game, 10.8 rebounds per game and 8.3 assists per game.

Sports

42 mins ago

Yankees P Gerrit Cole Stumbles Through Answer on Use of Foreign Substances

60 mins ago

Report: Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Wins 2020-21 NBA MVP Award

Denver earned the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference without star guard Jamal Murray and defeated the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round.

The Nuggets lost Game 1 of their second-round series to the Phoenix Suns 122-105 on Monday night. Jokic beat out Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Philadelphia Sixers center Joel Embiid for the award.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBADenver Nuggets
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us