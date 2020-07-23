DC's NFL Team Will Go By ‘Washington Football Team' for 2020

Hail to the… Washington Football Team. The burgundy and gold is adopting a temporary name while it finds a new one.

Washington, D.C.'s, NFL team will go by "Washington Football Team" for the upcoming season.

The team will compete under that name while it works on developing a new name with input from fans, the team officially announced Thursday.

On Thursday, the team closed their old @Redskins Twitter account and debuted a new handle, @WashingtonNFL.

The Washington Football Team is expected to keep its burgundy and gold color scheme, but uniforms will be redesigned for the new logo and name.

The bio reads, "new szn. new vibe. new rivERA." It nods to the name change as well as organizational changes promised by the new head coach, Ron Rivera.

However, that account still had an image of a Native American person's head as the logo, although the team said it plans to change that branding, too.

The team announced earlier this month that it would drop the nickname it held for 87 years and its old logo after decades of pressure and a more recent push from corporate sponsors. The retired name was a dictionary-defined slur against Native Americans.

The name and logo will be retired officially at the start of the 2020 season.

Owner Dan Snyder and Rivera want to properly honor Native Americans and the military with the team's new name and branding, NBC Sports Washington reported.

On Monday, Snyder hired Terry Bateman as executive vice president and chief marketing officer to oversee the name change and rebranding process.

