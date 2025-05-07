Chicago Cubs

USWNT star Mallory Swanson, Cubs' Dansby expecting first child

The two have been together since 2017 and married in 2022.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Known as the most recognizable couple in Chicago sports, Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson and Stars forward Mallory Swanson announced Wednesday that they are expecting their first child.

The two professional athletes, who have been together since 2017 and married in 2022, joined their careers in Chicago in 2023 when Dansby signed a seven-year, $177 million deal with the Cubs.

Mallory, who entered the National Women's Soccer League in 2017, played with the Washington Spirit and Sky Blue FC before joining the Chicago Stars in 2021.

After tearing her left patella tendon in 2023, Mallory returned to action last summer and played a pivotal role on Team USA's Olympic gold medal run, scoring the winning goal over Brazil in the championship game.

