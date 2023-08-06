tennis

Dan Evans wins his second career ATP title by beating Tallon Griekspoor in Washington

By The Associated Press

Daniel Evans of Great Britain celebrates winning a point against Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands during the men's singles final of the Mubadala Citi DC Open at Rock Creek Tennis Center.
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Dan Evans won his second ATP Tour title by beating Tallon Griekspoor 7-5, 6-3 in a rain-interrupted DC Open final on Sunday.

Evans, a 33-year-old from Britain, saved four break points in the last game before ending the match with a service winner. He is the oldest champion in Washington since Jimmy Connors was 35 when he won the event in 1988.

Action was suspended Sunday at 2-all in the second set because of a thunderstorm. After play eventually resumed in front of just a smattering of spectators, Evans needed about 25 minutes to wrap up his first championship at a 500-level tournament.

Rain returned shortly after the match concluded.

Earlier Sunday, Coco Gauff beat Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in the women's final.

Evans was seeded No. 9 in the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open and will move up from No. 30 to a career-high No. 21 in the rankings on Monday.

His only other tour title came in Melbourne, Australia, in 2021.

Evans eliminated No. 2 seed Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals. No. 12 seed Griekspoor, a 27-year-old from the Netherlands, defeated top-seeded Taylor Fritz in the semifinals.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

