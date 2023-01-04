Damar Hamlin Jersey Sales Skyrocket, Proceeds Go to Toy Drive

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's jersey is in high demand and the proceeds are going toward a good cause.

The 24-year-old, who suffered from cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football vs. the Bengals, reportedly has one of the highest-selling jerseys on Fanatics of "any sport, not just the NFL."

The online sports manufacturer and retailer announced that all money raised for Hamlin's No. 3 Bills jersey sales will go to his toy drive, which has raised more than $6 million.

The donations will help provide gifts for children in Hamlin’s hometown of McKees Rocks in western Pennsylvania.

Fans that want to shop for Hamlin sports gear can make a purchase on Fanatics.