Twitter Reacts to Dak Prescott Injury With Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Speculation

Jimmy Garoppolo agreed to a restructured contract with San Francisco before the start of the 2022 NFL season but that hasn't stopped fans from imagining a trade scenario

By Eduardo Razo

Twitter reacts to Prescott injury with Jimmy G trade speculation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When the 49ers opted to keep veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, they did so with perhaps the intention of a trade surfacing in the middle of the 2022 NFL season. 

Garoppolo is proven in the league, taking the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV and the 2022 NFC Championship Game. As a result, any team that sees their starting quarterback go down could give San Francisco a call.

After Week 1, it didn't take long for the trade speculation to begin for the 30-year-old, with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sustaining an injury in the 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. 

USA Today's Jori Epstein was first to report the news of Prescott's surgery, and Twitter wasted no time connecting Garoppolo to the Cowboys. 

Whether or not the Cowboys will want to part with any assets in a possible trade for Garoppolo remains to be seen. Although, it could be their only option to remain in contention this season. 

If Dallas chooses not to land the 49ers' quarterback, their season might be over after Week 1. 

