Could Tom Brady Join Dolphins? Analyst Says Possibility Is ‘100% in Play'

Could Brady join Dolphins? Zolak says possibility is '100% in play' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It appears we aren't done with Tom Brady rumors just yet.

Even after the former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback announced his retirement in February, there have been rumbling about a potential return to the field in 2023.

It began with Rich Eisen saying he heard at the NFL combine that Brady "might not be done after all," though the 45-year-old quickly shot that down with a response on Twitter about his retired life.

But now, Scott Zolak is stirring the pot yet again. On Wednesday's edition of "Zolak and Bertrand," the radio host made it clear that he thinks Brady could take the field next season.

“Brady may go to Miami. I think that’s in play. I do," Zolak said. "I think the possibility of him coming out of retirement is definitely 100 percent in play. You can sit there and look at the kitten tweet from yesterday. Don’t buy that.

“This isn’t me saying it. This isn’t someone close to Brady. It started with Rich Eisen. Eisen’s at the Super Bowl. Multiple people dropped the hints. Colin Cowherd, he knows some FOX people. I don’t think he’s gonna call games. How does that deal get done? How do you sign a guy to that $375 million, 10-year contract to call games, he’s not even gonna do it next year.

"I know his handlers have moved to Miami. It’s built for him. He’s looking at private schools for his kids. Cowherd talks about the San Francisco offense. He’s not talking about San Francisco. He’s talking about Mike McDaniel in Miami.”

While there have been rumors linking Brady to the 49ers, as well, the Dolphins make a ton of sense. He met with the South Beach franchise during his Patriots and Bucs tenures, and the team was heavily fined and docked a 2023 first-round pick after a tampering investigation last year.

Now, the only thing standing between Brady and the Dolphins is his desire to continue playing. His Bucs contract is expiring and he would be free to join any team once the new league year begins on March 15.