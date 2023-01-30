Conflicting reports on Vic Fangio's future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Sunday it appeared that former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is set to become not only the next defensive coordinator for the Dolphins, but the highest-paid coordinator in the league. But on Monday morning a new report came out saying the deal isn’t quite done yet.

Tom Pelissero initially broke the news that would be headed to Miami after spending the 2022 season as a consultant for the Eagles.

The #Dolphins have agreed to terms with Vic Fangio on a deal that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid coordinator, per sources.



It’s a 3-year deal with a 4th-year team option. Fangio, the former #Broncos coach, is one of football’s best defensive minds. Huge get for Mike McDaniel. pic.twitter.com/ynCK2BB2xC — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 29, 2023

Mike Silver was the man who jumped in and told everyone not to get ahead of themselves.

For what it's worth, Vic Fangio told me late last night, "Nothing has been decided on my end." There is a huge amount of mutual respect between Kyle Shanahan and Fangio, a highly successful Niners DC under Jim Harbaugh. And it appears the 49ers will have an opening soon. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 30, 2023

Both the Dolphins job and 49ers job are intriguing for an incoming DC. The 49ers of course just played in the NFC Championship game and have top-flight defensive players on the roster like Fred Warner and Nick Bosa. Meanwhile the Dolphins are on the up-and-up and feature young players with high upside, like Jaelan Phillips, Jevon Holland and Christian Wilkins.

Fangio spent four seasons with the Bears from 2015-2018 and earned praise for leading one of the best Bears defenses in franchise history. He was the head coach for the Broncos from 2019-2021, and although his teams had poor records they almost always had above average defenses.