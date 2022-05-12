Commanders to Open 2022 Season With Week 1 Home Date Vs. Jaguars

Commanders to host Jaguars in Week 1 of 2022 NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The first game of the Washington Commanders era is set.

Washington will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at FedEx Field to kick off the 2022 regular season, multiple sources have told NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay.

Washington will open the season vs Jacksonville at FedEx Field, per sources. Good chance for a Week 1 Commanders win against a Jags team that went 3-14 last year. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 12, 2022

Hosting the Jaguars should give the Commanders a chance to begin the season on a winning note, as Jacksonville finished the 2021 season with a 3-14 record.

Jacksonville has made some major changes this offseason, though. The team hired former Eagles boss Doug Pederson as its new head coach and splurged in free agency, adding wide receiver Christian Kirk, linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and former Commanders All-Pro Brandon Scherff.

Of course, the Jaguars are headlined by rising second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Jacksonville's Week 1 tilt in Washington will be the 2021 No.1 overall pick's first chance to bounce back from a disappointing rookie campaign where he threw 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Facing the Jaguars in Week 1 also has a deeper meaning for new Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz. In Week 18 last season, Wentz turned in an abysmal performance for the Colts in a game where a win would have clinched a playoff berth. Losing to Jacksonville in Week 18 was the unofficial end for Wentz in Indianapolis, even if Colts GM Chris Ballard says they were considering moving on from the QB regardless.

Washington has played the Jaguars seven times, with the Burgundy and Gold leading the series, 6-1. The last meeting between the two teams came in 2018, a 16-13 Washington victory.

The Commanders' full 2022 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET.