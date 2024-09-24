Commanders' Jayden Daniels lets the NFL world know he's the real deal in win over Bengals

CINCINNATI - Jayden Daniels answered any questions about his NFL readiness in a definitive manner with a master class, three-touchdown virtuoso performance.

The Commanders' offense outpaced the explosive Bengals throughout the night. When Washington needed it most, Daniels delivered an incredible 27-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin despite taking a massive hit in the process.

BIG TIME PLAYS

BIG TIME PLAYERS

BIG TIME MOMENTS



Throughout the night, in a nationally televised game going against Joe Burrow, Daniels was the best quarterback in Paycor Stadium.

Daniels finished the night completing 21 of 23 passes for 254 yards with two touchdowns while adding 40 yards on the ground with another score. The rookie quarterback’s accuracy was on impressive display all night, only slightly outdone by Daniels’ poise and moxie throughout the evening.

Washington came to Cincinnati as more than a touchdown underdog, the biggest point spread in the NFL for all of Week 3.

Washington leaves Cincinnati with a 2-1 record and a tie for the NFC East lead.

The questions that come after the win in Cincy won’t be about an inability to score in the red zone or if the offense has enough vertical passing. The question will become: Can the explosive Commanders' offense keep it up and power this team to meaningful football in the coming months?

