Commanders embarrassed in loss to Giants that demands team evaluation

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — In a listless stadium in a droll New York suburb, the Commanders put on a putrid display of football in a 14-7 loss.

The Giants came into the game with a 1-5 record, only five sacks on the season and boasting an offense that had not scored a first-half touchdown this year.

However, all that changed against the Commanders.

New York scored two touchdowns in the game’s first 30 minutes and recorded five sacks before halftime. Oh, and by the way, the Giants were without $40 million quarterback Daniel Jones as backup QB Tyrod Taylor got the start.

Washington tried to fight back in the game during the second half through some Terry McLaurin heroics, but it just wasn’t enough. Sam Howell tried to connect with Jahan Dotson on fourth down just outside the end zone, but the ball floated behind the wideout before falling to the turf field.

This was an entire team loss. The defense could do nothing right in the first 30 minutes, the offense converted only one third down in the first three quarters of the game and the special teams had a missed field goal.

Defensively the middle of the field was a problem, and poor tackling didn’t help. Who would have thought an injury to linebacker Cody Barton would sink the group?

The offensive problems are more varied. Washington quarterback Sam Howell struggled all day. New York defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is long known for an aggressive blitzing scheme, and it appeared to completely bewilder Howell.

He finished the game 22 of 42 for 249 yards and an interception and was sacked six times. Howell was not good in this game, but neither was the offensive line. Washington couldn’t run the ball either, averaging just 4 yards-per-carry. Beyond that, the play calling seemed out of sync, too. If Howell is getting beat up behind a subpar line, maybe try something else? Move the pocket. Run the ball. Use screens. Keep tight ends at the line. Make running backs chip.

How bad was the offense? Tress Way logged his 10th punt of the game in the third quarter. That tied a career high in punts in a single game for Way.

The Giants aren’t good. And Washington lost to them.

It would be a great time to consider a full-scale evaluation of the program in place, but it would mark the second time in three games that evaluation is needed. Remember that Bears loss? That demanded evaluation, too.

At some point the evaluation is unnecessary, because the outcome is already clear.