NBA

Colorado Police Close Investigation Into Grizzlies' Ja Morant With No Charges

The Glendale Police Department said "there was not enough evidence to charge anyone with a crime"

By Max Molski

Colorado police close Ja Morant investigation with no charges originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Colorado police announced on Wednesday that they have closed their investigation into Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant after he posted a video early Saturday morning in which he appeared to flash a gun.

“Although the video was concerning enough to prompt an investigation, there was not enough evidence to charge anyone with a crime,” the Glendale Police Department said in a press release.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Morant posted the video on Instagram Live Saturday morning following the Grizzlies’ road loss to the Denver Nuggets. The Glendale Police Department determined through its investigation that the video was shot at Shotgun Willies, a Glendale club. Police also said it did not receive any calls for service regarding any weapon and noted that no disturbances were reported on Saturday. Additionally, the department said it did not find witnesses or complainants who could definitively say if there was a gun present.

The video quickly spread across social media on Saturday, prompting the Glendale Police Department to open an investigation. The Grizzlies announced later that day that Morant would not be with the team for its two games in Los Angeles on Sunday and Tuesday and Morant later released an apology statement.

Sports

NCAA 26 mins ago

Jim Boeheim Replaced as Syracuse Head Coach After 47 Seasons

Washington Capitals 29 mins ago

Teen With Heart Condition Skates With Washington Capitals

The Grizzlies have not announced when Morant could return to the court.

The team will return to its home court in Memphis Thursday night for a game against the Golden State Warriors.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBA
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us